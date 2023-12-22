Demarcation of school land in Siang demanded

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Dec: Expressing concern over unabated encroachment on land allotted for government schools and other institutions in Siang district, the Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) has demanded the state government’s intervention to ensure proper demarcation of the schools’ premises.

NBK general secretary Tanyong Taloh submitted a representation to the Siang DDSE recently, requesting him to “initiate an early step for demarcation of the school lands by liaisoning with the district land revenue and settlement officer.”

Taloh in the representation noted that, “taking advantage of absence of boundary wall around school premises, local residents are easily encroaching land allotted for the schools at different locations.”

He further asked the authority to conduct “mapping and geotagging against the school lands and free the allotted lands from encroachment.”

The NBK also requested the district tourism officer to promote homestay hospitality in the district.