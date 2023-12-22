National School Games medal winners felicitated

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The medal winners in the 67th National School Games, held in New Delhi recently, were felicitated in a function at the office of the director of secondary education (DSE) here on Thursday.

DSE (i/c) Tanyang Tatak, DDSE (A) Nakyam Tasing, NO (Law) Tania Hakom, Sports Officer (DEE, Itanagar) Sartam Tachu Rughu, and Arunachal Karate Do general secretary Tai Hipik, along with the coach and the manager of the karate team were present on the occasion.

Fifteen karatekas had participated in the national event and bagged seven medals.

In the 66 kg and the 55 kg weight categories, Anthony Raje and Warner Kino from GHSS Seppa (E/Kameng) bagged the gold medals, while Anju Pangia of GHSS Seppa bagged the silver medal in the -56 kg weight category.

Further, Jide Dagrung (Adarsh Public School, Daporijo), Likha Hwkw (KV Nirjuli), Suni Londa (GSS, G Sector, Naharalgun) and Niania Dubi Batak (VKV Kuporijo) bagged the bronze medals in the -50 kg, -60 kg, -50 kg and -42 kg category, respectively, according to an official release.

The DSE advised the medal winners to “practice hard for further participation in national and international events to bring laurels for the state.” (DIPR)