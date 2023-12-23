Silluk village receives Balipara Foundation’s Naturenomics Award

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Dec: Silluk village in East Siang district, which has been adjudged the cleanest village of the district three times, was on Thursday conferred with the prestigious Naturenomics Award by the Balipara Foundation in a function in Guwahati, Assam.

The award was received by Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA) chairman Nong Borang.

This recognition is not just an accolade for Silluk village; it is a testament to the collective efforts of the community in championing environmental protection and cleanliness.

“We are thrilled and honoured to express our deepest gratitude for awarding Silluk village the prestigious Naturenomics Award. Silluk village stands tall not only as a geographical location but as a symbol of resilience, dedication, and a shared commitment to safeguarding our natural surroundings,” said Borang.

“This award serves as a beacon of inspiration for our community members who have tirelessly worked towards creating a greener, cleaner and more sustainable environment. From tree planting initiatives to waste management programmes, every endeavour has been fuelled by the passion to preserve the beauty of our surroundings,” he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also in a post on X said: “More recognition to Silluk in East Siang district. After bagging the cleanest village award a few years back, now it has been honoured with Naturenomics Award by Balipara Foundation.”

He congratulated “all the resilient villagers for their exemplary commitment to environmental stewardship and proximity to wildlife reserves,” and said that “their efforts have played a crucial role in ensuring ecological balance and safeguarding the diverse flora & fauna.”

This feat also highlights the importance of grassroots initiatives in creating a healthier ecosystem for all.