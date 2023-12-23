APIC fines PIO

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on PIO Kadhing Perme under the RTI Act for refusing to provide information to an appellant, despite a direction from the commission.

The PIO, who is also the joint director of elementary education, has been directed to deposit the penalty amount to the APIC before 17 January, 2024. The official has also been directed to appear in person before the APIC court on 17 January, along with the information sought by the appellant.