Sports events organised to celebrate Christmas

DOIMUKH, 22 Dec: The Christmas celebration committee of the Christian revival church here organised various games and sports competitions among its 11 sector-wise fellowships, including the youths and Sunday school departments, as part of the Christmas celebration on 21 and 22 December.

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) campus fellowship claimed almost all the major titles of the event.

In badminton, in men’s singles, Tadung Dada of RGU campus fellowship edged past Techi Kutung of Emchi-A village fellowship in straight sets, while Taba Basu of NEEPCO Colony fellowship settled for the third place.

In badminton in men’s doubles, the pair of Yowa Tutu & Nipor Lusi Tamin from Huto village fellowship beat the pair of Dr David Pertin & Tadung Dada from RGU campus fellowship 21-19, 15-21, 21-19. Taba Basu & Toko Zoobo of NEEPCO Colony fellowship settled for the third place.

In the women’s badminton doubles final, the pair of Nabam Nunu & Nikh Yajo from Kolma Colony fellowship emerged winners, defeating Yab Asso & Nabam Yagam of Emchi-A village fellowship, while Bengia Lilly & Taba Yaji from NEEPCO Colony fellowship settled for the third place.

In volleyball, the teams of RGU campus fellowship emerged winners in both men’s and women’s categories, defeating the teams from B Sector fellowship and Kolma Colony fellowship, respectively.

Kolma Colony fellowship and Emchi-A village fellowship settled for third positions in the men’s and women’s category, respectively.

In the musical chair competition for females, Likha Alisa of the Sunday school department won the first position. The second position went to Teri Shanti of Huto village fellowship, while Meju Ginglo of RGU campus fellowship won the third position.

In the water collection competition for women, the team of RGU campus fellowship emerged winners, while the second and the third places went to the team of Rono Colony fellowship and Emchi-B village fellowship, respectively.

In the blind hit event, Meju Ginglo and Yade Marde from the RGU campus fellowship won the first position. The second and the third positions were bagged by the pairs from Kolma village fellowship and Emchi-B village fellowship, respectively.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, Tax & Excise Superintendent Toko Pakia, church leaders, public leaders and members of churches witnessed the events.

The trophies, medals and cash prizes with citations will be given to all the podium finishers on Christmas day.