Exhibition organised to mark National Mathematics Day

ROING, 22 Dec: About 500 students of Class 3 to 12 presented their exhibits during a ‘mathematics exhibition’ organised at the VKV here in Lower Dibang Valley district to mark the National Mathematics Day on Friday.

“The main focus of the exhibition was to ignite a love for learning mathematics in the minds of children. The exhibition had exhibits on various techniques of Vedic mathematics to make the subject learning simpler, and its main focus was to help children gain more confidence throughout the subject learning process,” the VKV informed in a release.

“About 230 exhibits, spanning from simple charts to creative models, were the event’s attraction,” the release said, adding that “there was a multiplication table (up to number 25) recitation competition for the students below 8 years.”

The exhibition was inaugurated by Govt Primary School Roing Headmaster Nyamo Riba, in the presence of the VKV Roing principal, it said.