AR organises ‘musical fest’ in Pumao

LONGDING, 23 Dec: The Assam Rifles (AR) organised a ‘Musical Fest’ in Pumao village in Longding district on Saturday, primarily to honour the fallen heroes and to gel with the locals.

The event was dedicated to late havildar Achak Wangpan, a resident of Pumao village, who had served the nation selflessly for 22 years before passing away in 2020.

Every year, a football tournament is organised in his memory in the village. This year, inter-village football and volleyball competitions were organised by the Pumao Village Defence Services Welfare Association, in collaboration with the AR, and the winning teams were felicitated with medals and prizes.

Late Wangpan’s daughter was also felicitated by the AR’s Pumao camp commander as part of the programme.

In his speech, the camp commander said that “it would have been a difficult world to live in without the sacrifices of our fallen heroes,” and motivated the youths to join the armed forces “to carry forward the legacy of fearless tribe and selfless service.”

He also greeted the people of the village on the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

The jazz band of the AR presented a mesmerising musical performance during the musical fest. The delighted villagers stepped into the Christmas celebration mode along with the AR.

The villagers, specifically the youths, expressed appreciation for the AR for organising the event. (DIPRO)