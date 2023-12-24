CM inaugurates Vivanta Hotel in Tawang

TAWANG, 23 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inaugurated the first five-star hotel in the state, Vivanta Tawang, at an altitude of above 10,000 feet, close to the border with China.

The hotel has 80 rooms and suites that offer mountain and valley views and the cosy ambience of heated wooden floors and walnut veneer-adorned walls.

Khandu said that “tourism in Arunachal now gets an iconic facility in Vivanta Tawang.”

“Vivanta Hotels are known for their elegance and hospitality, and tourists can book rooms from 26 December,” he said, and added that “better facilities won’t only guarantee ease of stay for our tourists but will also make their visit to Arunachal Pradesh a memorable one.”

The chief minister said that Tawang, a historic and picturesque town, is renowned for its stunning landscapes and its spiritual heritage.

“Not only was His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso born here, Tawang also has one of Asia’s oldest monasteries founded in 1680. Truly worth a visit,” he said.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, who was present at the inauguration, said that “history has been created in Tawang with the inauguration of Vivanta Tawang, the first five-star hotel in Arunachal.”

Vivanta Hotels wrote on X: “We were honoured to have the pleasure of your presence at the launch of Vivanta Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang, Mr Khandu. We are excited to become a part of Arunachal Pradesh’ tourism landscape and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to offer our guests an unforgettable experience.” (PTI)