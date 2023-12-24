Rijiju urges students to focus on academic activities

JOTE, 23 Dec: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju advised the student fraternity across the state to “focus on academic activities and denounce bandh and dharna culture.”

After inaugurating a post office and a Canara Bank branch, and unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus here on Saturday, the minister said, “By focusing on studies and developing a growth mindset and the skills to navigate life’s challenges, students can become successful and contributing members of society.”

Rijiju, who was accompanied by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, NIT Jote Director (i/c) Dr RP Sharma, and others, said that “improving the facilities and services in the NIT campus has

always been a priority of the government, and such initiatives will supplement in creating an atmosphere conducive to academic pursuits.”

Requesting the residents of nearby villages to “adopt the NIT and coordinate with the NIT administration in running the institute smoothly,” Rijiju added that “the locals and the elected PRI members must ensure that no antisocial elements disturb the management.”

“A premier institute like the NIT can increase the economic activities in the area. In return, the NIT shall also take up subsidiary works in and around the village as part of its social responsibility activities,” he said.

Rijiju asked the NIT director to “submit in written all the issues faced by the institute, like boundary, campus issues, etc.”

Tara in his address highlighted that “fifty-three non-teaching staffers of the institute are yet to be regularised, in spite of working at the institute for 10-15 years,” and sought the minister’s intervention in this regard.

The NIT Jote director and IIT Kharagpur (WB) Mathematics Department Professor PVSN Murthy spoke about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and their relevance today.

Among others, ZPMs, HoDs, faculty members, students from IIT Chennai (TN), and GBs attended the function. (DIPRO)