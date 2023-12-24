Keyi Panyor to play Capital Complex in Eagle Trophy final

YUPIA, 23 Dec: Keyi Panyor Football Club will square off with Capital Complex Football Club in the title clash of the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship here on Sunday.

Both Keyi Panyor and Capital Complex came from behind to beat their respective opponents, Todo United FC and Gora Makik SC, in the semifinals played here on Friday.

Todo United were awarded a penalty kick in the 7th minute of the play and Yash Chikro didn’t miss the spot kick (1-0).

Keyi Panyor equalised in the 33rd minute through Nikter Nido’s goal. Nido scored his second goal in the 48th minute (2-1).

Todo United created multiple scoring opportunities in the second half, but could not capitalise on them.

KPFC held the lead till the final whistle and became the first team to qualify for the final.

In the second semifinal, Capital Complex beat defending champion Gora Makik SC 3-2. Nabam Peri scored the winning goal in the 95th minute.

Earlier, Gora Makik SC’s Techi Rana put his team ahead, scoring in the 22nd minute, only to be equalised by Capital Complex four minutes later. Akash Kino scored the stunner from his own half in the 26th minute. Dorjee Tsewang scored the second goal for Capital Complex in the 31st minute.