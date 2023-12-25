Guv conveys Xmas, Good Governance Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace, goodwill and tranquillity in the state.

“On this sacred occasion, I wish every one of you a merry Christmas,” the governor said.

Parnaik also conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of Good Governance Day, which marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Good governance encompasses inclusive growth and development for the welfare and betterment of the lives of the people in the country. The processes and functioning of the government machinery, therefore, have to be made fully transparent and responsive,” the governor said, and appealed to the people of the state to “accept, adopt and apply the tenets of good governance in letter and spirit in the service of the nation.” (Raj Bhavan)