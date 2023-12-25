Nani Darku clan’s pioneers felicitated

ZIRO, 24 Dec: The pioneers and achievers of the Nani Darku clan were felicitated during the annual meet of the clan members here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Those felicitated included DMO Dr Nani Rika (first MBBS), PWD SE Nani Chailyang (first engineer), DCF Nani Sha (first forest officer), District & Sessions Judge Nani Grayu (first judicial officer), Dr Nani Umie Duyu (first doctorate degree holder), first agriculture officer Nani Ankha, and first APCS officer Nani Mamung Taru.

“It is a historic and remarkable occasion to felicitate the pioneers of the clan members who have achieved success in their chosen fields of expertise and shown the path to other clan members to follow suit,” Nani Ribia, former MLA and senior Nani Darku clan member, said.

He urged the clan members to “maintain and upkeep the spirit of unity and fraternity.”

Clan chairman Nani Opo, ZPM Ani Jailyang, state BJP vice president Nani Lajie, and Supung Gaon Bura-Buri Association president Nani Hania also spoke. (DIPRO)