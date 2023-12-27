JMFC stays PPA’s orgn’l election result

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) here in Papum Pare district in an order dated 22 December, vis-à-vis Misc (J) Case No 113/2023, in Title Suit No 10/2023, stayed the 12 November organisational election result of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) until further orders.

PPA president Kahfa Bengia informed this in a letter to the Election Commission of India’s undersecretary on Tuesday.

The party president had earlier filed a petition in the court, seeking grant of temporary injunction and restraining the respondents/defendants from

using the emblem, stamp and letter pad of the party.

Following the petition, the court has restrained the defendants from functioning as PPA state executives, and further directed them to “refrain from using the emblem, stamp and letter pad of the PPA until further orders.”