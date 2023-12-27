3rd State Level Para Athletics C’ship

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The Paralympic Association Arunachal (PAA) will conduct its 3rd State Level Para Athletics Championship at the Rono general ground in Doimukh on 27 December from 9 am onwards.

The event will also serve as the selection trial for the 22nd National Para Athletics Championship, scheduled from 9 to 13 January, 2024 at Panaji, Goa.

The winners of the championship will represent Arunachal at the national para athletics championship.

The PAA appealed to the parents to send their children to participate in the event.