MoS reviews projects’ implementation

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Union MoS for Textiles, Darshana V Jardosh reviewed the implementation of various flagship programmes, including the new and the completed projects undertaken by various departments, during a meeting with the ICR and the Papum Pare district administrations at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

After being apprised of all the ongoing projects in Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare districts, the minister asked ICR DC Talo Potom and Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen to “ensure that all the projects are implemented for the benefit of the masses.”

She stressed on the need to generate awareness among the people regarding various schemes launched by the government for their welfare.

The minister also held detailed discussions on schemes like Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides for free access to healthcare, the

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, under which cash incentives are provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, the Poshan Abhiyan, Poshan Pakwara, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc.

The minister emphasised on the need to improve the waste management system in the state capital, and said that “NGOs should be involved in the cleanliness campaign and awareness on waste management, especially plastic waste.”

Chief Secretary (i/c) Vivek Pandey, Secretary Swapnil M Naik, ADC Shweta Nagarkoti, IMC Joint Commissioner Datum Gadi, and officers from various departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)