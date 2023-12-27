Sonowal, Khandu lay foundation stone for NEIAFMR capacity expansion

‘NEIAFMR to be developed as national hub for folk medicines’

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 26 Dec: Giving a major boost to folk medicine research, union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for capacity expansion at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) here in East Siang district.

With a total investment of Rs 53 crore, additional infrastructure will be developed at the institute to further the capacity in research and development of Ayurveda and folk medicines.

After laying the foundation stone, Sonowal said that the NEIAFMR will be developed as a national hub for folk medicines.

He said that “folk medicines have a rich heritage of healing humanity for thousands of years. They have remained among our communities, helping generations to enrich their lives.”

The union minister said that efforts are being made to rejuvenate the traditional medicines, including folk medicines, “to bolster our healthcare system and provide people with an enriched life experience.”

“Supplementing this effort, the central government has committed investment to build additional infrastructure at NEIAFMR, which will build its capacity to act as a catalyst to strengthen its research and development in Ayurveda and folk medicines from the region,” he said.

Sonowal said that the traditional healing system, using folk medicines, is popular in 170 countries, and that more than 900 startups have been developed in the country so far.

The minister informed also that a new centre on Sowa-Rigpa (Knowledge of Healing) will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh soon.

Speaking about inland water transport, the minister informed that steps have been taken to develop a water travel route, linking the Siang belt of Arunachal with Assam through the Siang and the Brahmaputra rivers.

“A ship transit station is being constructed at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh town in Assam, which is opening shortly,” he said.

Khandu said: “We are very happy that an institution of Arunachal Pradesh, the NEIAFMR, is working towards harnessing the richness of folk medicines of the Northeast.”

The chief minister said that, “under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the capacity of the institute is being expanded, and it will not only help the traditional medicines from the region but also is an opportunity to document our age-old folk medicines in a scientific manner for wider application in patient care beyond its traditional geographical reach.”

The capacity expansion at the institute includes an academic building, boys’ and girls’ hostels, staff quarters, and a building for its director.

The investment will cater to the development of additional infrastructure for opening of an Ayurveda college for imparting quality undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery, as well as postgraduate courses in due course.

The new Ayurveda college at the NEIAFMR will promote and develop Ayurveda through education, research and extension services.

The event was attended by, among others, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Health Minister Alo Libang, MP Tapir Gao, and MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering. (With inputs from PIB)