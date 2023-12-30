Guv urges people to be partners in state’s development

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik urged the people, “particularly the rural communities,” to be active partners in the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik, who is on a two-day tour of Changlang district, said this during public meetings held at Vijaynagar, Gandhigram and Miao on 29 December.

The governor interacted with villagers and government officials, and urged the latter to “ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries are registered and avail of maximum benefit out of the welfare schemes, programmes and projects of the state and the central governments.”

He told the gaon burahs and panchayat members that “the onus is on you to see to it that developmental projects and programmes are properly implemented in your area.”

In Miao, the governor advised the government officials to “reach out to every household of your area of responsibility and be accountable for the success of the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.”

He also interacted with the security forces and police personnel there.

Expressing concern over drug addiction among the youths, the governor appealed to the people, SHGs and religious centres to participate in eradicating the drug menace, tuberculosis, and cancer.

In Gandhigram, Parnaik exhorted the villagers to “prepare yourselves for the upcoming developmental activities in your area as road connectivity is going to be strengthened.”

He advised the villagers to “focus on tourism, as the area has huge potential for eco and adventure tourism.”

In Vijaynagar, the governor addressed a sainik sammelan, during which he urged the armed forces to “reinforce the sense of security among the local population and be involved in the developmental process.”

He advised them to be alert and hone their tactical and operational capability “as situations across the border are not conducive.”

The governor also suggested to the personnel to “exhort the local youths to join the Indian armed forces.”

Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mosang and Deputy Commissioner Sunny Singh briefed the governor on the developmental initiatives of the government in Miao subdivision.

Among others, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, UD Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, and SP Kirli Padu accompanied the governor. (Raj Bhavan)