NCC combined annual trg camp

PASIGHAT, 30 Dec: Altogether 470 NCC cadets, both boys and girls, from Lohit, East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley and Si-Yomi districts participated in the NCC’s combined annual training camp held at the Rayang military station here in East Siang district on Saturday.

An interactive session with the soldiers of the Indian Army was organised by the Spear Corps as part of the camp, and various programmes, including slithering demonstration, weapon and equipment display, and a visit to the unit was organised for the cadets.

The day concluded with a motivational talk for the girl cadets on career opportunities in the Army. (DIPRO)