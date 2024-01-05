Action needed over not paying teachers recruited under MMSKY

The report of teachers working under the Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh Yojana (MMSKY) not being paid their salaries for the last five months is very unfortunate. Many of these teachers have reportedly resigned from their job due to failure of the authorities to pay them salaries on time. The MMSKY was started with the motive of improving the performance of the government schools in the examinations conducted by the CBSE. One of the main reasons cited for the poor performance of government-run schools was lack of subject teachers.

As a stop-gap arrangement, these teachers were recruited under the MMSKY. These young teachers have been treated very unfairly by the education department. They toiled hard but have not been paid their hard-earned salaries. This is very unfortunate and the department should immediately release their salaries. The babus sitting over the files, causing delay in disbursement of salaries, should be ashamed of themselves. In fact, the education department should conduct an internal inquiry and take action against officials who caused delay in disbursement of salaries.