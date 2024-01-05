Fire destroys house, one injured

DIPIK, 4 Jan: A house belonging to one Nabam Taniam in Dipik village in Pakke-Kessang district was reduced to ashes in a fire accident recently.

As per reports, a large number of cattle belonging to Taniam perished in the fire, while a tractor, a motorcycle and local ornaments were damaged following the explosion of two LPG cylinders.

One person received injuries in the incident as he tried to control the fire from spreading to nearby areas. However, no casualty was reported.

Meanwhile, the Yangfo Welfare Society distributed relief items to the affected family, and urged the government authorities to carry out proper assessment of the losses and provide early relief to the affected.