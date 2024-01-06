Guv calls on CDS, Army chief

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan in New Delhi on Friday, and the two discussed security issues and developmental projects related to the defence forces deployed in Arunachal.

The governor, who has visited several border villages in Arunachal, in addition to militancy-affected Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, shared his observations with the CDS, and suggested taking “strategic measures to further strengthen and secure the areas bordering Tibet and Myanmar international boundaries.”

The governor dwelt also on defence road projects and defence stations in Arunachal. “The defence roads, once completed, will immensely contribute towards peace, progress and prosperity of the state and its people, in addition to the security of the nation,” he said.

Parnaik, who is on an official tour of the national capital, also met Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, and commended the Indian Army units stationed in Arunachal for their “conspicuous professional proficiency, operational preparedness, élan and good work in extending valuable assistance to the civil administration and the local population.” (Raj Bhavan)