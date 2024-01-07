NABARD launches projects for farmers, SHGs

DIYUN, 6 Jan: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) launched two projects focusing on oyster mushroom production and one micro enterprise development programme on food processing at Khumchaikha and Sompoi-I villages, respectively, in Diyun circle of Changlang district on Saturday.

These two projects will be implemented by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), with the aim of bolstering the agricultural and entrepreneurial capacities of the local communities.

“Under the first project, 25 farmers will receive support to establish 10 mushroom production units in diverse locations. The second project will see 30 members of various SHGs undergoing training in production of a wide array of food products. The training will also encompass proper packaging and selling techniques of food products,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the gathering, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy emphasised the nutritional significance of mushrooms, and reiterated the NABARD’s commitment to empower farmers and SHG members through skill development.

Diyun SBI Branch Manager Olson Tamut encouraged the SHGs to “work with dedication for sustainable income generation,” and assured that “the bank will provide credit linkages to establish livelihood-generating units.”

CCRMS district project director Nanju Simai Tithak also spoke.