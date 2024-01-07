Main post for Mising Youth Festival erected

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The gai kunta (main post/pillar) of the Donyi Polo Gangging for the upcoming Mising Youth Festival was erected at Kareng Chapori village in Bogibeel in Dhemaji district of Assam on 5 January.

A meeting was also held to discuss the upcoming event, during which the participants unanimously decided to construct traditional houses of all the Abotani tribes – Adi, Apatani, Galo, Mising, Nyishi and Tagin – at the festival venue.

The meeting was attended by State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider, Assam’s Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu, and office bearers of the TMPK, the MMK, the TMMK and the MDK.

The festival is scheduled to be held in February.