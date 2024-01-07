Uttar Purvi Mahotsav in Delhi from 13 Jan

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The development of northeastern region (DoNER) ministry is organising a five-day event titled ‘Uttar Purvi Mahotsav: A cultural odyssey’, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 13 to 17 January.

The ministry is organising the first edition of the event through the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited.

“The event will showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, blending traditional arts, crafts, and cultures under one vibrant umbrella,” the ministry informed in a release.

“Envisioned as a cultural mosaic, the Uttar Purvi Mahotsav is more than a celebration. It is a platform for economic opportunities. The festival aims to foster exchanges in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agro products, and tourism offerings, becoming a catalyst for the region’s growth and development,” it said.

The key highlights of the event will be, among other things, showcasing of handicraft, handloom and agri-horti products of the NE region; panel discussions on the themes ‘Towards prosperity: Catalysing Northeast’s progress Towards a Viksit Bharat’, ‘Women leaders in the Northeast, ‘Northeast in action’, and ‘Youth, workforce and the economic tapestry of India’; buyers sellers meets; and traditional dances of the region.

“During the Uttar Purvi Mahotsav, Barak hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be inaugurated. The hostel can accommodate 400 students from the Northeast region desirous of studying in JNU. Furthermore, the foundation stone of a Northeast convention centre also will be laid in Dwarka,” the release said.