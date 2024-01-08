ABKESDU provides relief fund to families affected by fire accidents

PASIGHAT, 7 Jan: Members of the East Siang district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABKESDU) on Sunday visited the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred in Ngorlung village recently, and provided relief to the affected families.

The team, led by ABKESDU president Dijhi Tamuk and general secretary Kalen Komut, handed over cash to the families as immediate relief.

“All the material possessions they had accumulated over their life have been gutted to ashes overnight,” said ABKESDU publicity secretary Boyem Jerang, adding that “the mysterious fire mishap that broke out in the wee hours of 5 January combusted every article kept in the kitchen, including incineration of an alabaster silver Honda car owned by victim Opang Taying.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. However, electric short-circuit is suspected to have started it.

Earlier, the ABKESDU members visited the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred in Sido village on 1 January, and distributed cash among the families as immediate relief.

“All the fire victims are taking refuge in temporary houses constructed along the river/stream to adhere to the traditional probation of taboo till new house is rebuilt,” the unit informed in a release.