Memba community celebrates Druba festival in border village

GELLING, 7 Jan: The annual Druba festival, honouring the ancient traditions of the Memba community of Upper Siang district, was celebrated in Gelling village from 29 December last year to 7 January this year.

Druba festival is characterised by the unique mask dance, also known as bardo cham, wherein dancers wearing traditional wooden masks perform an intricate dance-drama for the entire community.

The festivities culminated on Sunday with the Sang Puja, facilitated by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army. It was organised at the chorten at Kepang La.

Druba festival is an annual event, organised in rotation among the border villages of Gelling, Bishing, Khopu, Bona and Norbulling, and is aimed at preserving the ancient and esoteric customs of the Buddhist community living in Upper Siang. (DIPRO)