Arunachal bag 13 medals in National Weightlifting Championships

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh won a total of 13 medals, including three gold, one silver and nine bronze medals, in the IWLF National Senior, Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, which ended at Rajiv Gandhi University here on 7 January.

Shankar Lapung, Bengia Tani and Sambo Lapung won a gold medal each in their respective categories, while Charu Pesi won the lone silver medal for the state, coach Yukar Sibi informed.

Lapung and Tani also won a bronze medal each in the senior category.

The other bronze medallists were Tagrik Naya, Liza Kamsa, Posen Kongkang, Sarjuwala Devi, Sosar Tama (1 medal each in youth and junior category) and Chera Tania.

Railways Sports Promotion Board with 23 points won the senior men’s team championship trophy, while UP with 238 points won the trophy in the youth boys’ category.

Babulal Hembrom of JKD with 637.609 ‘Robi Points’ was adjudged the best lifter in the youth boys’ category. (‘Robi Points’ is the official IWF calculation method to compare individual athletes’ total results across each of the IWF bodyweight categories at junior and senior levels).

In the youth girls’ category, Andhra Pradesh with 237 points won the team championships trophy. Jyoshna Sabar of Odisha with 859.828 Robi Points was adjudged the best lifter in this category.

Maharashtra were the winners of both junior men’s (199 pts) and junior women’s (217 pts) categories.

Uday Mahajan (729.526 pts) of Maharashtra and L Nilam Devi (540.625 pts) of Manipur were adjudged the best lifters in the junior men’s and junior women’s category, respectively.

Meanwhile, (Shankar) Lapung, (Sambo) Lapung, Pesi, Tani, Kongkang, Devi and two others – Markio Tario and Boni Mangkhya – have qualified for the 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand this year, Sibi said.

Further, 12 lifters from the state have also qualified for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games. The athletes are Simon Shoju, Sosar Tama, Sime Tara, Chera Tania, Neelam Sopin, Ttayar Ronik, Kaken Doyum, Sartam Chumi, Tagrik Naya, Pungni Tara, Yukar Amak, and Pipi Yangfo.