Wushu players shine in Khelo India Wushu Women’s League

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: The Wushu players of Arunachal Pradesh once again brought laurels to the state by winning four gold, three silver and as many bronze medals in the East Zone Khelo India Wushu Women’s League, 2024, which was held in Assam’s Kokrajhar district from 3 to 6 January.

Nyeman Wangsu, Yorna Rosni and Mercy Ngaimong won a gold medal each in the senior category, while Chera Loku won the fourth gold in the junior category, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) president Tach Tadar informed in a release.

Wangsu won her medal in the Changquan event, while Rosni and Ngaimong won in the Nandao and Jianshu event, respectively. Loku won her medal in the Taijijian event.

Realu Boo and Gyamar Yatup won a silver medal each in Taijiquan and in the 48 kg Sanda in senior category.

Yani Eru won the third silver medal in the Changquan event in the sub-junior category.

Gyamar Kana, Techi Natum and Yage Bagang won the bronze medals in senior Nanquan, junior Taijiquan and sub-junior Nanquan event, respectively.

The Arunachal team was led by Ganesh Das and Sarat Sonowal as coach and manager.

Besides the eight northeastern states, West Bengal and Bihar participated in the tournament.

While congratulating the medal winners, the AAPWA president encouraged them to practice harder for the upcoming national-level Khelo India Wushu Women’s League, 2024.