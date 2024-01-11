Abide by rules under RTI Act, Haider to officers

SEPPA, 10 Jan: State Information Commissioner (SIC) Gumjum Haider has exhorted the officers to abide by the rules of RTI Act in furnishing information to applicants on time. Haider was interacting with the heads of government offices, PIOs, APIOs, and representatives of the CBOs and NGOs in East Kameng district during an awareness-cum- sensitization program on RTI Act & Rules, conducted here under the aegis of Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Wednesday.

He dwelt at length on the genesis of RTI Act in India and its role in ensuring a transparent service delivery mechanism in public offices. He also advised concerned officers to make suo-moto disclosure of information in order to achieve transparent governance.

While responding to the queries of the officers, the information commissioner reiterated on the roles and responsibilities of PIOs and APIOs in the process of furnishing information to the public.

He stressed on the positive role of RTI as a tool to empower common citizen and reminded the PIOs of their role in ensuring fair, transparent and corruption-free governance.