CRPF installs solar streetlights in village

LEMPIA, 12 Jan: Personnel of the 138 Bn CRPF installed six solar streetlights in Lempia village in Lower Subansiri district on Friday as part of the battalion’s civic action programme.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, who along with ZPMs Nani Jalyang and Misso Yadii, 138 Bn CRPF Commandant Sukhvir Singh, its Second-in-Command Rajendra Kumar, and others were present on the occasion, expressed gratitude to the battalion “for always lending a helping hand for the welfare of the local people,” and urged the villagers to “come forward and increase your support to the state police and the CRPF in their duties to make Ziro a better place in the map of the world.”

Kumar in his address thanked the locals “for their love and harmony towards the CRPF,” and said that “the CRPF conducts this type of programme regularly and distributes daily life essentials to the local people as per their requirement to build a strong bond between the security forces and to develop a sense of belongingness.”

“We are determined to serve the society, right from law and order issue to all other fronts,” he added.