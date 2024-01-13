IPR secy distributes course completion certificates

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: IPR Secretary Nyali Ete distributed certificates to the students who have completed the short course in overall filmmaking and screen-acting ‘A Trip to Cinema” at the extended temporary Film and Television Institute here on Friday.

This was the 8th batch of students who received the course completion certificates.

Congratulating the students, Ete advised them to be honest and sincere in their profession.

The secretary, meanwhile, informed that the state government is making all efforts to make the Film and Television Institute at Rakab village functional soon.