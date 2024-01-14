Anamaya organises cultural awareness prog

LUMLA, 13 Dec: Anamaya, the Tribal Health Collaborative, in collaboration with the zoology department of Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), organised a sensitisation programme titled ‘My culture my pride’ at the Ekalavya Model Residential School here in Tawang district.

The programme’s objective was to create cultural awareness among the tribal students of the school.

Anamaya’s Centre of Excellence manager Kaling Dabi highlighted “the current status and cultural vulnerability and languages of Arunachal Pradesh.” He urged the students to take pride in preserving their culture and emphasised the significance of speaking their mother tongue at home.

JNC Assistant Professor Dr Leki Wangchu highlighted “the importance of the age-old indigenous knowledge system in the present context,” and encouraged the students to “explore the ethno-medicinal values of plants and animals,” emphasising the need to document folksongs and stories to preserve the cultural heritage.

A documentary on one of the ethno-linguistic communities of Arunachal Pradesh was screened, which was followed by an interactive session with the students and faculty members.

Ekalavya Model Residential School Principal Vibha Joshi urged the students to stay rooted to their culture while embracing a broader vision.