DCM inaugurates Eklavya school

MANYULIANG, 13 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Eklavya Model Residential School in Manyuliang village in Lohit district on Saturday.

The DCM in his address lauded the efforts of the district administration, the executing agency, the education department, and the social justice empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) department for ensuring on-time completion of the school.

Stating that he would make the school functional at the earliest, Mein asked Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh to “submit the requirements of school furniture and others as early as possible.”

He said also that, “along with the quality building, we must also strive to impart quality education, which is the ultimate goal of the government and aspirations of the people,” and added that “collective efforts must be put in to make this institution a model school.”

Among others, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, and SJETA Secretary Abu Tayeng were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)