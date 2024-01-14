Bleak adjudged winner of MMC title

NIRJULI, 13 Jan: Bleak, a death metal band, emerged the winner, while Morbid Hallucination was adjudged the first runner-up of the MMC grand finale contest which was held at the NERIST here on 11 January.

Four rock bands – Morbid Hallucination, The New Dawn, Bleak, and Follow the Moon – had competed for the title of MMC Superstar. These bands were the winners of the zonal level MMC competition held at Basar (Leparada) on 16 December, 2023 and at Tezu (Lohit) on 23 December, 2023.

The winner received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, while the first runner-up received a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a trophy.

The winning band will represent the state at the North East MMC, to be conducted in Shillong (Meghalaya) on 28 February.

Speaking during the event, NERIST Director Prof Narendra Nath advised the youths to “stay away from drugs and HIV/AIDS.”

Health Services Director Dr D Wange in his address informed how HIV is transmitted through certain routes of transmission and does not spread through air or touch. He said that the disease is preventable.

APSACS project director Dr M Basar said that “the objective behind organising MMC is to create awareness among the youths by involving them in the programme.”