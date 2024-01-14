Parshuram Kund Festival begins

WAKRO, 13 Jan: The annual Parshuram Kund Festival began here in Lohit district on Saturday, with pilgrims taking the holy dip at the kund.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in the presence of MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Chau Zignu Namchoom, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, SJETA Secretary Abu Tayeng, Lohit DC Shashvat Shaurabh, and others.

Mein said that ”it is a continued effort to make Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage site in the Northeast region with the active support of the state and the central governments.”

He thanked the VIPRA Foundation “for its active participation and efforts to turn Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage site in the Northeast,” and for donating a 51-ft statue of Parshuram, which is being installed at the holy site.

The DCM visited the control room, where the DC informed him that “necessary arrangements have been made, so that pilgrims have a hassle-free holy dip.” He also presented an overview of the routes, facilities and other arrangements related to crowd control and counting of pilgrims with the help of technology.

‘Trade fairs’ are also being organised at the festival ground and in headquarters Tezu, where vendors from all corners of the country, besides the local people of the district, have set up stalls displaying food and local produce, including oranges.

‘Bio toilets’ have been installed by the PHE&WS department for the pilgrims, while the Indian Army, along with a health unit from Tezu-based zonal general hospital, has set up medical camps at all the strategic locations of the kund.

The pilgrims will be provided with free food and accommodation.

Further, sufficient forces have been deployed to avert any untoward incident and address any emergency situation.

Around 5,000 people visited Parshuram Kund on Saturday, and the number is expected to grow in the coming days.

Any information related to transportation, accommodation and registration can be availed at www.parshuram-kund.in. (DCM’s PR Cell, with DIPRO input)