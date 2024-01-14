GBs resolve to protect water resources, ecosystems

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 13 Jan: The gaon burahs, gaon buris and villagers of Oyan in East Siang district resolved to protect the water resources of the Sille river and the ecosystems of the surrounding areas during an annual meet on the bank of the Sille river here on Saturday.

Besides assessing the developmental schemes implemented in their area in the last five years, the GBs and villagers also decided to frame some restrictions for picnickers to preserve the pristine grassland and greenery of the riverbank areas.

Addressing the meeting, Oyan GB Basansing Pao urged the community members to “maintain unity and peace and work with dedication for completion of the half-done infrastructure development works in the locality.”

Also present at the meeting was Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who asked the villagers to “change your mindset and cherish innovative thinking to ensure healthy survival of the society.”

He said that the villagers of Oyan, including PRI members, GBs and government servants, have made immense contributions in the development of Pasighat West constituency.

Ering further appealed to the villagers to “keep up the trend of helping government authority for successful implementation of the welfare schemes.”

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego and GB Tapir Tamut also spoke.

ZPMs Aruni Jamoh (Ruksin-I) and Anung Gammeng (Ruksin-II), RWD EE Jorsing Moyong, Urban Development Deputy Director Nixon Lego, Agriculture Joint Director Megh Nath Bori, and VKV Oyan Principal Ajay Singh also attended the meeting and offered suggestions.