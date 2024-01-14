Legal awareness prog conducted

LIROMOBA, 13 Jan: The Aalo and the Liromoba units of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), organised a legal awareness programme themed ‘Know your rights and fight for your rights’ here in West Siang district on Saturday.

While Aalo APWWS unit general secretary Roge Ado spoke about the difference between the APSCW and the APWWS, former APSCW member Hoksum Ori spoke on economic empowerment of women.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yani Tad dwelt on “good relationship between husband and wife,” the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005; the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013; and prevention of polygamy and child marriage.

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam spoke on “compulsory education and marriage registration,” and urged the women to “become self-reliant and fight for your rights.”

Advocate Dege Kamki and Liromoba ZPM Babom Romin also spoke.

Among others, Liromoba APWWS unit president Nyasur Gamlin Romin, the Liromoba EAC, HoDs, members of NGOs and SHGs, and students attended the programme. (DIPRO)