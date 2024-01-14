NYD celebrated under BBBP scheme

PASIGHAT, 13 Jan: National Youth Day (NYD), commemorating the birth anniversary of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, was celebrated at the DC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Friday.

The day was celebrated under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, ICDS DD M Gao, Dr Jonny Darang, and all the associated members of the BBBP of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Taggu commended “the department concerned and the members for sensitising on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act of 1994,” which bans sex determination.

“A girl child is a boon to society, since today’s girls can make an impact and are capable of building a more vibrant society. A mother only can teach her child the values of love and care and can instill into their child good morals and ability to live a good life which leads to a vibrant and quality society,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Darang gave a presentation on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex selection) Act, 1994 (57 of 1994), and said that “prenatal sex determination is a criminal offence under the Act.”

ICDS DD Machi Gao provided a comprehensive overview of the BBBP scheme. (DIPRO)