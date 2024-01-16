IPR dept mourns fmr deputy director Michi Kani

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Jan: The officers and staff of the information & public relations (IPR) department have deeply mourned the demise of former IPR deputy director Michi Kani, who breathed his last at TRIHMS here on 12 January, following prolonged illness.

The officers and staff of the department observed a two-minute silence on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

“Late Kani was an integral part of the department who immensely served the department in various capacities as DIPRO in various districts and deputy director in the headquarters till his retirement,” the department stated in a condolence message.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“We pray to the almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss,” IPR Director Onyok Pertin said in the condolence message. (DIPR)