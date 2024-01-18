Over 500 benefit from SAD camp

PASIGHAT, 17 Jan: Around 570 beneficiaries from Namsing, Seram and Kongkul villages and adjoining areas availed the services provided by the 23 government departments during the Seva Aapke Dwar camp at Namsing village under Mebo Sadar circle in East Siang on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng inaugurated the camp which was organized by the district administration. The MLA along with DC Tayi Taggu also handed over “Ayushman Cards” under PMJAY to beneficiaries.

Awareness on sustainable toilets in rural areas under Swacch Bharat Mission Grameen, rainwater harvesting, watershed protection under Jal Jeevan Mission were other highlights of the camp. (DIPRO)