Awareness on EVM & VVPAT for media personnel

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: An awareness and demonstration programme on electronic voting machine (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) for media personnel for upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections-2024, was held at the Nirvachan Bhawan here on Wednesday.

The main objective of the programme was to create an awareness of the complete functioning of the EVM and VVPATs.

In his address, chief electoral officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said, “This is the first time in the state that the Commission has conducted such programme, just to ensure that there should not be a communication gap and there should not be any issue regarding EVM and VVPAT.”

“Our main purpose is to update on EVM, how they are working,” he added

The CEO further said that all the DEOs are also instructed to call all the representatives of the political parties and conduct a meeting.

State level master trainer (SLMT) P.K Sona presented an over view on EVM and VVPAT while, Yupia DIO Tad Issac demonstrated the functioning of EVM and VVPAT.

OSD to CEO Ira Singhal, joint CEO Liken Koyu and deputy CEO Shania Kayem Mije also spoke.

Tirap DIPRO adds: A sensitization and awareness programme on the functioning of the EVM and VVPAT for media personnel was held at the election office in Khonsa.

While showcasing the full-proof working system of the EVM & VVPAT, EVM nodal officer Nokgen Wangsu briefed about the protocols being followed for the storage and transportation of EVMs and VVPAT.

The program was conducted in the presence of ERO Tana Bapu and attended by representatives from different media houses.

Such awareness program was also conducted for various national and state recognized political parties on 16 January.

In Boleng, a district-wide awareness campaign on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was launched here in Siang district on Wednesday.

The campaign was flagged off from the district election office in presence of the district election officer, returning officers, assistant returning officers as well as the representatives of recognized political parties.

The physical demonstration of EVMs and VVPATs was conducted at the EVM Demonstration Centre here.

Mobile demonstration vans will traverse the designated areas within the district, imparting comprehensive information about EVM and VVPATS. (DIPROs)