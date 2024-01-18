Students on educational tour to NCR and Jaipur

ZIRO, 17 Jan: A total of 41 Apatani students participated in a week-long educational tour to national capital region and Jaipur, which was jointly organized by the Apatani Students Union and Apatani Students Union Capital Complex, Itanagar from 9 to 17 January.

Earlier, Delhi police special commissioner and president of Helping Hands Society Robin Hibu had flagged-off the educational tour at Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Hibu advised the students to be disciplined, laborious and be worthwhile citizens of the state and the country.

During the tour, the students visited various historical places and monuments including India Gate, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Lotus Temple and Swami Narayan Akhsardam Temple at Delhi besides, Amber Palace, Jaal Mahal, Seesh Mahal, Hawa Mahal, JantarMantar and City Palace at Jaipur.

The educational tour was led by organizing chairman Koj Rissang and secretary Nani Nomo.

