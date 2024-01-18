School students visit RGU’s physics laboratories

RONO HILLS, 17 Jan: Students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli visited Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) physics laboratories here on Tuesday under scientific social responsibility policy of Science and Engineering Research Board, department of science and technology, GoI funded project titled ‘Development of mechanical energy harvesters for self-powered electronic and healthcare devices.’

Speaking on the occasion, the dean, faculty of basic sciences of RGU prof. Sanjeev Kumar deliberated on the essence of the project and encouraged the students to learn physics from everyday life activities.

RGU joint registrar David Pertin, in his address stressed on acquiring hands-on skill in physics. He further termed the laboratory facilities of the department as one of the best in North-East region and encouraged students for pursuing four year degree courses offered by the university under the guidelines of NEP 2020.

Assistant professor in physics Upamanyu Das delivered a talk on ‘History of atoms,’ assistant professor department of physics Sayan Bayan and technical assistant of the department of physics Jumli Kato also spoke.

Research scholars from the university’s department of physics which includes Bikash Baro, Tai Mayu, Madhav Baraily and Vikram Dabi also interacted with the students on fundamentals of optics in classroom discussion.

The students visited different laboratories of the department where different experiments were demonstrated with special emphasis on optics.

Later, a lively panel discussion on the role of science in Viksit-Bharat@2047 was also conducted with the school students under the guidance of RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha.