Karyir Riba

ANINI, 18 Jan: The Dibang Valley district administration has issued a traffic advisory warning denizens to refrain from travelling to Roing unless any emergency due to the ongoing heavy snowfall at Mayudia Pass, extending between km 54 to km 65 on the Hunli-Anini road.

The advisory also mentions that “since there are chances of a road blockade, travelers should travel with precaution, first aid kits and sufficient food during their journey, and to drive cautiously on the slippery snowy roads to avoid accidents.”

The DA has also directed all tour operators and homestay owners of the district to inform their clients/tourists for extra caution and to take precautionary measures when plying on these roads.