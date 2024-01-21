Trigonometry hosts discussion on state’s ecotourism potential

SEIJOSA, 20 Jan: Trigonometry, in collaboration with the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival-2024 committee, conducted a panel discussion at the Pakke Paga ground here in Pakke-Kessang district on Saturday.

The session, themed ‘Untouched wilderness: What makes Arunachal the perfect destination for adventure and ecotourism?’, brought together panellists and over 100 participants, who shed light on crucial aspects of ecotourism, homestays’ operation, reserved forests, and biodiversity conservation.

The panellists comprised the tourism department’s rural tourism & homestays adviser Raj Basu, Elopa-Etugu Community Eco Cultural Preserve member Jibi Pulu, and Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon from Shergaon (W/Kameng)-based NGO Garung Thuk. It was moderated by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists Vice President Ranju Dodum.

The participants delved into integration of tourism with local communities, and the panellists stressed on the importance of taking local sentiments into consideration when implementing government policies related to the development of forests, rivers, and land.

They emphasised the need for community-centric tourism activities, stating that sustainable development should encompass the sentiments of local landowners and other pertinent aspects.

“Tourism, in any form, should be connected to the community. We must prioritise local sentiments while embarking on any development or policy programmes related to our natural resources,” said Pulu.

The emphasis on sustainability echoed throughout the discussion, with the panellists underlining the significance of maintaining equilibrium from various perspectives, including the sentiments of local landowners.

The participants underscored the importance of responsible tourism practices that contribute positively to both the environment and local communities.

The event drew participants from diverse backgrounds, including representatives from notable NGOs such as Aaranyak, the Nature Conservation Foundation, the NCSOS, and the Canopy Collective.

Students from Assam-based Cotton University and Royal Global University, besides from VKV Seijosa and VKV Nivedita Vihar Seijosa, and members of the wildlife department also participated in the discussion.

The AAPSU’s debate & symposium secretary Nun Pertin and Trigonometry chairman Tobom Dai also spoke.