IDA-APSB conducts sports meet

HOLLONGI, 21 Jan: The Indian Dental Association Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IDA-APSB) conducted its second annual sports meet here on Sunday with the theme ‘Play for unity’.

The event was inaugurated by Health Services Deputy Director (Dental), Dr Joram Nisha.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of sports for a healthy life. The meet was attended by senior and junior members of the IDA-APSB.

Sporting events like volleyball, tug of war and athletics were conducted as part of the sports meet.