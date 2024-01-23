APYC burns Assam CM’s effigy

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) burnt an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday, condemning the “barbaric act of BJP and RSS workers planted by Sarma, who attacked Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam,” it informed in a release.

“First, the bus of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi was stopped by some 20-25 hooligans of the BJP and the RSS with their flags at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district of Assam. Later, they faded away on Rahul’s getting down from the bus,” it said.

“They also tried to attack AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The unruly BJP crowd removed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle, threw water, and shouted BJNY slogans,” the APYC said, adding

that “the team of workers along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah was violently attacked, causing serious injury to Borah.

The attack was aimed at intimidating and silencing the team from exposing Sarma’s corruption, the APYC said.

It said that the Assam Police, “on the obvious instructions from Sarma,” on Monday prevented Gandhi from performing darshan and paying obeisance at the Batadrava thhan, the birthplace of saint Sankardev, in Hainoragaon.”

“This was done despite the managing committee already having granted permission to Gandhi to visit the temple,” it said.

“Gandhi was then compelled to sit on the road in protest. He was not allowed to proceed to Batadrava thhan in Nagaon, for which permission had earlier been granted. But it was revoked on late Sunday night, apparently at the behest of the Assam CM,” the release stated.