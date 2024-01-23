Jessica Neyi Saring conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Jessica Neyi Saring of Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Saring at a function at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday evening.

She was among the 19 children, who received the prestigious award.

The 11-year-old badminton prodigy from Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district gained national recognition after winning the gold medal at the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (U-13), which was held in Bihar last year.

She is the daughter of Bharat Saring and Lek Libang Saring. She started playing badminton at the age of four years under Arunachal State Badminton Association’s (ASBA) ‘Catch them Young’ initiative.

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) had recommended her for the award.

The PMRBP is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements. The awards are given to children in the age group 5 – 18 years for their excellence in seven categories for bravery, art & culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports that deserve national recognition. Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and a citation booklet.

On 23rd January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with PMRBP awardees. The children will also participate in the Republic Day parade on 26 January.

Meanwhile, AOA president Taba Tedir and secretary-general Bamang Tago congratulated Saring on receiving the prestigious award.

Tago said that her achievement will inspire the budding players of the country to take sports sincerely.

The AOA also acknowledged Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for nominating Jessica to the national selection committee.