DEO asks officers to visit polling stations

BOMDILA, 22 Jan: West Kameng District Election Officer (DEO) Akriti Sagar on Monday directed all sector officers (SO) to “physically visit your respective polling stations and ensure that you have all the facilities for conducting the voting process smoothly.”

Chairing a ‘preparedness-cum-coordination meeting’ with returning officers (RO), assistant returning officers (ARO), SOs, nodal officers, district-level master trainers (DLMT), and other officials here, the DC said, “If there are any infrastructure issues, such as

shifting of polling booths or renaming, they should be reported as early as possible, so that issues can be resolved on time.”

Electronic voting machines (EVM) must be demonstrated at every assembly constituency, “ensuring that the EVMs are pasted with the yellow sticker for identification, indicating that the EVM is only for training and demonstration use,” she said.

Sagar urged the participants to not skip any training related to the election.

“We should not believe in any rumours, and if there is any doubt, it must be clarified with their respective ROs,” she added.

Discussions were also held on topics such as SVEEP activities, training from DLMTs, new election rules, election management plans, root mapping, etc.

The ROs, AROs, SOs, and nodal officers also spoke. (DIPRO)