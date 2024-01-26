RGU signs MoU with planning dept

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the finance, planning & investment department at the planning & investment secretary’s office here on Thursday “to promote academic research and consultancy ecosystem for the development of the socioeconomic transformation of the state,” the university informed in a release.

The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Planning Secretary RK Sharma, it said.

“The consultancy and evaluation studies based on research activities shall be carried out on three schemes – the Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana, the CM’s Paryatan Siksha Yojana, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana,” the release said.

“RGU, as an institutional consultant, has been entrusted with the task of consultancy/evaluation study to three departments – anthropology, management and commerce,” it added.

For the accomplishment of these projects, the state government will grant Rs 78,05,000 to the university in the current financial year. The project report is to be submitted to the state government within six months from the date of signing of the MoU.

The study report is expected to be useful in “framing a policy document on academic, administrative and research purposes,” the release added.